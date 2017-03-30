Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Saturn News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SATURN DAILY
Checking in on Bleriot
 by Staff Writers
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Mar 30, 2017


Image courtesy NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute. For a larger version of this image please go here.

What appears as a pair of bright dashes at the center of this image is one of the features rings scientists have dubbed "propellers."

This particular propeller, named Bleriot, marks the presence of a body that is much larger than the particles that surround it, yet too small to clear out a complete gap in the rings (like Pan and Daphnis) and become a moon in its own right.

Although the moonlet at the core of the propeller is itself too small to see, the disturbances in the rings caused by its gravity betray its presence.

Cassini scientists have been tracking propeller features like this one for years in order to learn how their orbits change over time. From this, they hope to gain insight into how forming planets migrate in the disks in which they form.

This view looks toward the sunlit side of the rings from about 59 degrees above the ring plane.

The image was taken in visible light with the Cassini spacecraft narrow-angle camera on Jan. 9, 2017.

The view was acquired at a distance of approximately 223,000 miles (359,000 kilometers) from Saturn and at a Sun-Saturn-spacecraft, or phase, angle of 73 degrees. Image scale is 1.2 miles (2 kilometers) per pixel.

For more on Bleriot, see PIA12792.

SATURN DAILY
The electric sands of Titan
 Atlanta GA (SPX) Mar 29, 2017
 Experiments led by researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology suggest the particles that cover the surface of Saturn's largest moon, Titan, are "electrically charged." When the wind blows hard enough (approximately 15 mph), Titan's non-silicate granules get kicked up and start to hop in a motion referred to as saltation. As they collide, they become frictionally charged, like a bal ... read more
Related Links
 Saturn at JPL
 Explore The Ring World of Saturn and her moons
Jupiter and its Moons
The million outer planets of a star called Sol
News Flash at Mercury
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SATURN DAILY
Mars dust storm west of Opportunity starting to abate

 Final two ExoMars landing sites chosen

 Breaks observed in Curiosity rover wheel treads

 Mars Volcano, Earth's Dinosaurs Went Extinct About the Same Time
SATURN DAILY
How a young-looking lunar volcano hides its true age

 Surviving the long dark night of the Moon

 Team Indus To Send Seven Experiments To The Moon Including Three From India

 Sun Devils working for a chance to induce photosynthesis on our lunar neighbor
SATURN DAILY
Titan is covered by electrically charged sand grains, experiments suggest

 Checking in on Bleriot

 The electric sands of Titan

 Cassini Sees Heat Below the Icy Surface of Enceladus
SATURN DAILY
China Develops Spaceship Capable of Moon Landing

 Long March-7 Y2 ready for launch of China's first cargo spacecraft

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes

 Riding an asteroid: China's next space goal
SATURN DAILY
ANU leads public search for Planet X

 Juno Spacecraft Set for Fifth Jupiter Flyby

 Scientists make the case to restore Pluto's planet status

 ESA's Jupiter mission moves off the drawing board
SATURN DAILY
Astronomers identify purest, most massive brown dwarf

 Fledgling stars try to prevent their neighbors from birthing planets

 Fossil or inorganic structure? Scientists dig into early life forms

 Gigantic Jupiter-type planet reveals insights into how planets evolve
SATURN DAILY
SATURN DAILY
Satellites reveal bird habitat loss in California

 NASA spacecraft investigate clues in radiation belts

 China to launch new weather satellite in second half of 2017

 Night lights, big data



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement